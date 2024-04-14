Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” Gets New In-Hand Photos

Iconic style with a modern twist in "Linen" colorway.

Ben Atkinson
The Nike Air Force 1 Low remains an enduring symbol of sneaker culture. The new upcoming "Linen" colorway revitalizes this classic silhouette. Embracing the Air Force 1's iconic design, the "Linen" edition introduces a new twist with a soft and stylish color palette. This iteration boasts a blend of light tan and pink hues, creating a clean and versatile look that complements various styles. The Air Force 1 Low's timeless low-top silhouette retains its signature features, including a durable construction and cushioned sole, ensuring both comfort and durability.

The "Linen" look adds a touch of class to the sneaker's heritage, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear. With its iconic status and versatile appeal, the Air Force 1 Low continues to be a staple in sneaker collections. Anticipated by enthusiasts for its fusion of classic design and contemporary color scheme, the "Linen" variant promises to be a sought-after addition, offering a fresh and stylish option for those seeking a blend of heritage and modernity in their footwear.

"Linen" Nike Air Force 1 Low

The shoes boast a light brown rubber sole and a pristine white midsole with peach AIR branding. Also, the uppers are predominantly linen-colored leather, adorned with a light pink Nike Swoosh on the sides. Further, pink Nike branding is featured on the heels and tongue. While minimal, the sneakers offer subtle yet effective pops of color, executed flawlessly.

Complex reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
