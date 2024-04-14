Adidas Predator Mundial x atmos Dropping This Year

Adidas is teaming up with renowned streetwear and sneaker boutique, atmos, for an exciting collaboration on the iconic Adidas Predator Mundial. This upcoming release is generating considerable excitement among soccer fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike, as it merges the worlds of sport and street fashion in a unique way. The Adidas Predator Mundial collaboration with atmos features a sleek black leather base, providing a classic and versatile foundation for the sneaker. Adding a pop of contrast, the overlays boast white and blue accents, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the shoe.

As a staple in the soccer world, the Adidas Predator Mundial is known for its exceptional performance and timeless design. The collaboration with atmos adds a new dimension to the silhouette, infusing it with street-inspired flair while maintaining its functionality on the soccer field. Whether worn on the pitch or the streets, this collaboration offers a seamless blend of style and performance. Soccer fans and sneakerheads alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the Adidas Predator Mundial collaboration with atmos. With its premium materials, attention to detail, and unique design, this collaboration is sure to be a standout addition to any collection.

atmos x Adidas Predator Mundial

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of black leather and suede. Also, the 3 Stripes logo on the sides is blue and white leather. Further, the original Adidas logo is on the tongues in gold.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Predator Mundial x atmos is going to drop this year. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

