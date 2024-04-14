Nike Ja 1 “Personal Touch” Coming Soon: Images

Nike is gearing up to release the latest iteration of Ja Morant's signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1, in an eye-catching "Signature Touch" colorway. This upcoming release pays homage to the Memphis Grizzlies' star point guard with a bold combination of black and purple hues, accented by vibrant pops of pink, blue, and orange. The result is a dynamic and visually striking sneaker that captures the essence of Morant's electrifying playing style. The Nike Ja 1 "Signature Touch" reflects Morant's unique personality and on-court prowess. This sneaker offers both style and performance for the modern athlete.

From the intricately embroidered logos to the custom lace locks, every aspect of this sneaker has been meticulously crafted to reflect Morant's signature style. The use of bold colors and contrasting accents creates a sense of energy and movement, mirroring Morant's dynamic playing style on the court. Also, as a signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1 "Signature Touch" embodies Morant's journey from rising star to NBA standout. With its striking design and performance-driven features, this sneaker is sure to be a hit among basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

"Personal Touch" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean purple and grey midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black mesh. A grey, glow-in-the-dark Nike Swoosh wraps around the heels and adds an interesting detail to the sneakers. Also, Ja Morant's branding is on the tongues in vibrant colors and his number 12 is on the heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Ja 1 “Personal Touch” will be released this May. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

