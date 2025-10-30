The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” Drops This Week

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” drops in a few days, bringing together two legends in sports and style. This release honors Kobe Bryant’s lasting influence through one of Nike’s most classic sneakers.

The Air Force 1 has always been known for its versatility. Designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982, it started on the basketball court before becoming a streetwear favorite. Kobe’s long history with Nike makes this release even more meaningful.

The “Linen” colorway combines the calm focus Kobe was known for with the bold energy that defined his game. The AF1 has been a go-to for decades, but this version stands out. It combines Kobe’s mindset with Nike’s signature design, showing how his legacy still inspires new creations.

Every part of the shoe feels carefully thought out, continuing Kobe’s story within Nike’s history. In the newest photos, the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” features a tan leather upper, bright blue sole, and a stitched portrait of Kobe on the sides.

The balance of clean design and meaningful detail makes it special for both collectors and fans. Expect these to sell quickly when they drop on SNKRS this week.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen”

Image via Nike

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” features a clean tan leather upper with light blue stitching and accents. The standout detail is a detailed graphic of Kobe’s face on the heel panel, blending art and legacy into the design.

The blue translucent sole adds contrast, giving the sneaker a pop of color that complements the minimalist base. Nike Air branding sits on the heel, while Kobe’s signature touches appear throughout.

Smooth textures, precise lines, and premium materials make this release a blend of performance heritage and emotional storytelling.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” will be released on November 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when released.

Image via Nike