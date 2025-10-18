Official Images Of The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen”

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” is the latest colorway to surface from Nike’s growing Mamba lineup. Following the reveal of the “Triple Black,” this version embraces a softer tone while honoring one of basketball’s fiercest competitors.

With official images now released, the pair blends understated luxury with subtle storytelling that reflects Bryant’s global legacy. The Air Force 1 is no stranger to reinvention. Since 1982, it’s served as a symbol of heritage, versatility, and influence.

For Kobe, whose career defined hard work and precision, this collaboration feels like a fitting tribute. The “Linen” colorway highlights how Nike continues to merge classic designs with the aura of greatness surrounding the late superstar.

As seen in the photos above, the sneaker pairs a beige upper with a striking icy blue sole. A woven portrait of Bryant on the side panels adds depth, bridging sport and art through timeless craftsmanship. This pair captures the spirit of Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality” while keeping the design fresh and modern.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen”

Image via Nike

This sneaker features a tan nubuck upper paired with light blue accents for a clean contrast. Further a translucent blue midsole and outsole create a cool, refreshing finish.

On the side panels, a woven depiction of Kobe Bryant adds a unique artistic touch. Also the Swoosh and heel branding keep things minimal, allowing the detailing to shine.

Perforations on the toe box maintain the Air Force 1’s heritage comfort, while metallic lace dubraes complete the premium look. Combining elegance and performance, the “Linen” colorway delivers a calm yet commanding tribute to the Mamba legacy.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen”

Nice Kicks reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” will be released in November 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike