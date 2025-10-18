Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow” Drops This Week In All Sizes

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow” is ready to light up courts and streets alike. This bold colorway brings a bright, minty green tone to Jayson Tatum’s newest signature model, blending flashy style with serious performance tech.

The release is just days away, with both adult and grade school sizing confirmed. Tatum’s signature line with Jordan Brand has quickly become one of the most talked-about in the league.

Known for his smooth play and effortless scoring, the Tatum 4 mirrors that energy through sleek design and efficient construction. Built for speed and versatility, the silhouette continues Jordan Brand’s focus on creating lightweight, responsive sneakers tailored for modern basketball.

The “Green Glow” colorway stands out with its energetic look and sharp black detailing. Further, it’s vibrant without being overdone, striking the same balance as Tatum’s calm yet dominant playstyle.

With its mix of innovation and personality, the Tatum 4 keeps pushing the boundaries of performance design in the Jordan lineup. As seen in the photos above, the glowing finish and refined shape give the sneaker a futuristic edge. It’s another strong step forward in Jayson Tatum’s growing sneaker legacy.

Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow” features a vibrant mint-green upper paired with bold black accents throughout. Lightweight mesh and synthetic overlays create breathability and structure, while a Cushlon 3.0 midsole ensures responsive cushioning.

Also a black Jumpman logo appears on the sides, and Tatum’s signature branding sits on the tongue. Red heel detailing contrasts the glowing upper for a pop of energy.

The outsole uses durable rubber with multidirectional traction for quick cuts and stability on the court. Built for performance and style, the “Green Glow” is the perfect mix of flair and function for Tatum fans and hoopers alike.

Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow”

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 4 “Green Glow” will be released on October 23, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike