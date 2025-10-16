Jayson Tatum Honors His Roots Jordan Tatum 4 & Air Jordan 11 Low “St. Louis” Pack

The Jordan Tatum 4 and Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Welcome to St. Louis” pack celebrates Jayson Tatum’s hometown pride through bold storytelling and color. This limited-edition drop is part of Jordan Brand’s “World Tour” series. It joins other city-inspired releases from Tokyo, London, and Shanghai.

The pack serves as a love letter to St. Louis, channeling the energy, music, and street culture of the early 2000s. The powder blue color scheme takes cues from the city’s alternate Cardinals uniforms, while fiery red and orange accents add nice finishing touches.

The connection between basketball and hometown identity runs deep here, and this pack captures that perfectly. Both silhouettes come dressed in cobalt blue with layered textures and nostalgic flair.

Tatum’s latest signature, the Jordan Tatum 4, features suede and mesh panels with a chrome Jumpman on the sides. It ties both pairs together with the number “0” on the heel which is a nod to Tatum’s diamond chain and his personal signature.

It's scheduled to drop November 7th and this pack will release exclusively in St. Louis and Boston at select Foot Locker and Nike stores. Further the photos show a mix of craftsmanship and creativity. This gives fans a glimpse of how Jordan Brand continues merging heritage with personality.

Read More: Top 5 Best Michael Jordan Jumpman Paint Schemes In NASCAR

Jayson Tatum's “St. Louis” Pack

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Welcome to St. Louis” features a mix of suede, mesh, and premium accents in cobalt blue with red and orange highlights. Chrome Jumpman logos shine on the sides, while Tatum’s “0” logo hits the heel.

Also the design nods to the early 2000s Cardinals era. It blends sporty energy with nostalgic tones. Its low-profile shape and layered construction balance flash and function.

The accompanying Air Jordan 11 Low IE keeps the same palette, offering a complementary look with the same attention to detail and materials. Overall, the pack tells a personal story rooted in city pride.