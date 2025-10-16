Jayson Tatum Honors His Roots Jordan Tatum 4 & Air Jordan 11 Low “St. Louis” Pack

BY Ben Atkinson 21 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jayson-tatum-air-jordan-st-louis-pack-sneaker-news
Oct 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Jordan Tatum 4 and Air Jordan 11 Low “Welcome to St. Louis” pack celebrates Jayson Tatum’s pride with bold design and storytelling.

The Jordan Tatum 4 and Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Welcome to St. Louis” pack celebrates Jayson Tatum’s hometown pride through bold storytelling and color. This limited-edition drop is part of Jordan Brand’s “World Tour” series. It joins other city-inspired releases from Tokyo, London, and Shanghai.

The pack serves as a love letter to St. Louis, channeling the energy, music, and street culture of the early 2000s. The powder blue color scheme takes cues from the city’s alternate Cardinals uniforms, while fiery red and orange accents add nice finishing touches.

The connection between basketball and hometown identity runs deep here, and this pack captures that perfectly. Both silhouettes come dressed in cobalt blue with layered textures and nostalgic flair.

Tatum’s latest signature, the Jordan Tatum 4, features suede and mesh panels with a chrome Jumpman on the sides. It ties both pairs together with the number “0” on the heel which is a nod to Tatum’s diamond chain and his personal signature.

It's scheduled to drop November 7th and this pack will release exclusively in St. Louis and Boston at select Foot Locker and Nike stores. Further the photos show a mix of craftsmanship and creativity. This gives fans a glimpse of how Jordan Brand continues merging heritage with personality.

Read More: Top 5 Best Michael Jordan Jumpman Paint Schemes In NASCAR

Jayson Tatum's “St. Louis” Pack

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Welcome to St. Louis” features a mix of suede, mesh, and premium accents in cobalt blue with red and orange highlights. Chrome Jumpman logos shine on the sides, while Tatum’s “0” logo hits the heel.

Also the design nods to the early 2000s Cardinals era. It blends sporty energy with nostalgic tones. Its low-profile shape and layered construction balance flash and function.

The accompanying Air Jordan 11 Low IE keeps the same palette, offering a complementary look with the same attention to detail and materials. Overall, the pack tells a personal story rooted in city pride.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 4 “St. Louis” and the Air Jordan 11 Low IE “St. Louis” will drop in November 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 for the Jordan Tatum 4 and $190for the Air Jordan 11 Low.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” Brings Soft Energy

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
jordan-tatum-3-tie-dye-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” Drops Tomorrow 273
jordan-tatum-3-st-louis-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” Receives An Official Release Date 1156
jordan-tatum-3-tie-dye-sneaker-news Sneakers The "Tie Dye" Jordan Tatum 3 Is A Vibe 532
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jayson Tatum Honors His Roots With The Jordan Tatum 3 "St. Louis" 752
Comments 0