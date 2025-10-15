Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” Brings Soft Energy

The Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” returns next year, offering a clean and playful mix of pink tones. This upcoming release comes exclusively in GS sizing, giving younger sneaker fans a chance to rock something fresh.

With its soft palette and classic structure, this pair feels like the perfect balance between sporty and stylish. The Air Jordan 6 has always held a special place in Michael Jordan’s legacy.

It was the shoe he wore while winning his first NBA Championship in 1991, forever linking the silhouette to greatness. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model’s sleek lines and visible Air unit made it both performance-driven and timeless.

Over 3 decades later, the Jordan 6 continues to reinvent itself with new colors and materials while keeping its championship DNA intact. The “China Rose” colorway builds on that legacy through a lighter, more expressive lens.

From the photo, the pair features white leather uppers accented by two tones of pink along the midsole and lining. It’s a refreshing twist that gives the silhouette a softer edge without losing its iconic form.

With this upcoming drop, Jordan Brand continues to prove that even its most historic designs can evolve for the next generation.

Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose”

The Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” comes dressed in white leather with bright pink details along the midsole and tongue. Lighter shades of pink highlight the outsole and heel tab, creating a soft gradient effect.

The classic perforated panels and visible Air unit maintain the shoe’s heritage look. A pink Jumpman logo decorates the tongue, complementing the two-tone finish.

The combination of smooth leather, subtle contrast, and pastel tones gives this GS release a refined yet fun vibe. It’s a youthful take on a legendary silhouette built for everyday wear.