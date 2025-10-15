Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” Brings Soft Energy

BY Ben Atkinson 14 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-6-low-gs-china-rose-pink-foam-iq5976-100-2026
Image via Sneaker Market RO
The Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” brings a playful pink twist to the classic silhouette in GS sizing next year.

The Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” returns next year, offering a clean and playful mix of pink tones. This upcoming release comes exclusively in GS sizing, giving younger sneaker fans a chance to rock something fresh.

With its soft palette and classic structure, this pair feels like the perfect balance between sporty and stylish. The Air Jordan 6 has always held a special place in Michael Jordan’s legacy.

It was the shoe he wore while winning his first NBA Championship in 1991, forever linking the silhouette to greatness. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model’s sleek lines and visible Air unit made it both performance-driven and timeless.

Over 3 decades later, the Jordan 6 continues to reinvent itself with new colors and materials while keeping its championship DNA intact. The “China Rose” colorway builds on that legacy through a lighter, more expressive lens.

From the photo, the pair features white leather uppers accented by two tones of pink along the midsole and lining. It’s a refreshing twist that gives the silhouette a softer edge without losing its iconic form.

With this upcoming drop, Jordan Brand continues to prove that even its most historic designs can evolve for the next generation.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Channels Salesman Sample Roots

Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose”

The Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” comes dressed in white leather with bright pink details along the midsole and tongue. Lighter shades of pink highlight the outsole and heel tab, creating a soft gradient effect.

The classic perforated panels and visible Air unit maintain the shoe’s heritage look. A pink Jumpman logo decorates the tongue, complementing the two-tone finish.

The combination of smooth leather, subtle contrast, and pastel tones gives this GS release a refined yet fun vibe. It’s a youthful take on a legendary silhouette built for everyday wear.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Low “China Rose” will be released in 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

Read More: Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" Making A Massive Comeback Next Year

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-12-GS-Pearl-Pink-510815-600-2025 Sneakers Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” Shines With Soft Elegance 3.9K
a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-6-smokey-mauve-sneaker-news Sneakers A Ma Maniere Dresses The Air Jordan 6 In "Smokey Mauve" 1186
Air-Jordan-4-GS-Photon-Dust-Blue-Chill-HV4401-014-2025 Sneakers The Air Jordan 4 GS “Photon Dust” Drops With A Crisp New Look 601
air-jordan-6-low-blackout-sneaker-news Sneakers All Black Everything On This Women's Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout” 914
Comments 0