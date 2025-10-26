New Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink"

The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” arrives this November in kids sizing, offering a soft and timeless twist on a classic silhouette.

The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” is dropping this November, bringing a soft and playful look to one of Jordan Brand’s most famous models. Made only in kids sizing, this release mixes premium leather with gentle pink details that feel both modern and nostalgic.

The Air Jordan 12 first came out in 1996 during Michael Jordan’s second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls. Its bold lines and stitching were inspired by the Japanese Rising Sun flag, giving it a sense of power and movement.

Years later, it’s still one of the most loved Jordans for its mix of performance and style. Whether on the court or on the streets, the Jordan 12 always stands out. The “Pearl Pink” colorway carries that same legacy, adding a soft touch to a strong design.

It’s a clean mix of classic Jordan style and fresh color that younger fans will love. In the photos, the sneaker shows off a white tumbled leather upper with light pink on the overlays, lining, and laces.

The soft pastel tones give the shoe a simple yet polished look that’s easy to wear every day. The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” keeps the classic Jordan spirit alive while giving it a new twist for the next generation.

Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" Release Date


The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” features a smooth white tumbled leather upper with soft pink detailing throughout. The mudguard, outsole, lace loops, and inner lining all carry the pastel hue, giving the sneaker a subtle but charming contrast.

The midsole offers durable cushioning, while the stitched panels maintain the model’s signature look. Jordan branding appears on the tongue, heel tab, and metallic pink eyelets.

Designed exclusively for kids, the “Pearl Pink” delivers a blend of comfort and classic Jordan styling in a fresh, lighthearted colorway perfect for everyday wear.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” is going to drop on November 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they release.

