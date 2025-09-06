New Photos Show The Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink”

BY Ben Atkinson 12 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-12-gs-pearl-pink-sneaker-news
Image via hanzuying
The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” brings a bold monochromatic style to a GS-exclusive release, combining classic design with playful energy.

The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” is set to make its return as a grade school exclusive, delivering a bold yet playful look for younger sneaker fans. Known for its high-top structure and standout design, the AJ12 has always held a strong place in Jordan Brand’s history.

First introduced in 1996, the model was worn by Michael Jordan during one of his most dominant NBA seasons. Its unique design drew inspiration from the Japanese Rising Sun flag, giving it a cultural edge while keeping performance at its core.

The “Pearl Pink” colorway leans into that legacy with a fresh twist. The sneaker offers a monochromatic pink build that blends attitude with a softer tone, making it perfect for kids who want to stand out on and off the court.

It’s a bold approach that keeps the silhouette’s iconic shape while giving it a youthful update. With new in-hand photos surfacing, excitement around this release is growing quickly.

The Air Jordan 12 remains one of the most durable and recognizable models in the Jordan line, and this GS-exclusive “Pearl Pink” only adds to its reach. The photos provided give a closer look at the upcoming pair, showcasing its clean construction and playful vibe that’s sure to grab attention when it drops.

Read More: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” Surfaces In New Photos

Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink”

The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” comes dressed in an all-pink leather upper with tonal stitching across the panels. Metallic silver lace eyelets add contrast, while a matching pink tongue features the Jumpman logo embroidered near the top.

A textured mudguard and stitched side pattern give the sneaker its signature AJ12 look. The midsole and outsole are both pink, keeping the tone consistent throughout.

A subtle pull tab on the heel adds functionality, making them easy to wear. With its bold yet clean design, this GS-exclusive sneaker strikes the balance between playful and iconic.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” is going to drop on November 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they release.

Read More: Exclusive First Look At The Nike LeBron 23 "Forever King" Collection

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-12-GS-Pearl-Pink-510815-600-2025 Sneakers Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” Shines With Soft Elegance 3.9K
air-jordan-12-pearl-pink-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” Brings A Playful Twist 204
air-jordan-1-low-sail-soft-pearl-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low "Sail/Soft Pearl" Keeps It Classy 587
Air-Jordan-3-Sail-Cement-Grey-Metallic-Silver-CK9246-100 Sneakers Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver" Is Subtle Yet Stunning 985
Comments 0