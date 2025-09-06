New Photos Show The Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink”

The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” is set to make its return as a grade school exclusive, delivering a bold yet playful look for younger sneaker fans. Known for its high-top structure and standout design, the AJ12 has always held a strong place in Jordan Brand’s history.

First introduced in 1996, the model was worn by Michael Jordan during one of his most dominant NBA seasons. Its unique design drew inspiration from the Japanese Rising Sun flag, giving it a cultural edge while keeping performance at its core.

The “Pearl Pink” colorway leans into that legacy with a fresh twist. The sneaker offers a monochromatic pink build that blends attitude with a softer tone, making it perfect for kids who want to stand out on and off the court.

It’s a bold approach that keeps the silhouette’s iconic shape while giving it a youthful update. With new in-hand photos surfacing, excitement around this release is growing quickly.

The Air Jordan 12 remains one of the most durable and recognizable models in the Jordan line, and this GS-exclusive “Pearl Pink” only adds to its reach. The photos provided give a closer look at the upcoming pair, showcasing its clean construction and playful vibe that’s sure to grab attention when it drops.

Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink”

The Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” comes dressed in an all-pink leather upper with tonal stitching across the panels. Metallic silver lace eyelets add contrast, while a matching pink tongue features the Jumpman logo embroidered near the top.

A textured mudguard and stitched side pattern give the sneaker its signature AJ12 look. The midsole and outsole are both pink, keeping the tone consistent throughout.

A subtle pull tab on the heel adds functionality, making them easy to wear. With its bold yet clean design, this GS-exclusive sneaker strikes the balance between playful and iconic.