Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Channels Salesman Sample Roots

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” flips one of Jordan Brand’s most recognizable colorways into something entirely new. It keeps the bold energy of the original 1991 “Infrared” while swapping placements for a fresh twist.

This upcoming release gives fans an early look at what could have been if the OG design took a different direction. What makes this pair special is the connection to the past.

The “Reverse Infrared” draws inspiration from the salesman samples used decades ago to preview colorways before public release. Those early prototypes were never intended for retail, but they often influenced the brand’s evolution.

Here, that behind-the-scenes history takes center stage. The images show authentic salesman sample tags attached to the sneakers, with details like model information and factory notes. Inside, the sockliner reads “Jordan Property Of _ _ _” and “Not For Resale,” highlighting the exclusive nature of this pair.

It’s a nod to collectors who value Nike’s deep storytelling and archival approach. From the photos provided, the silhouette carries that familiar Air Jordan 6 shape that defined an era for Michael Jordan and sneaker culture.

With this kind of nostalgic detail and experimental flavor, the “Reverse Infrared” stands as both a throwback and a tease for what’s next.

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a black nubuck upper contrasted by vivid red accents across the midsole and heel tab. Classic Nike Air branding sits on the heel, paired with translucent icy outsoles for a clean finish.

The shoe includes a visible Air unit for cushioning and the original lace lock system. Inside, unique sample markings like “Not For Resale” and “Property Of Jordan” appear on the sockliner.

Completing the look are salesman sample tags with production details, giving the pair a rare, behind-the-scenes authenticity that adds serious collector appeal.