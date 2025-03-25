Jordan Brand Brings The Heat With Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is finally releasing after years of anticipation. This colorway has its roots in the rare 1999 “Infrared Salesman Sample” that never saw a public launch. Now, more than two decades later, fans are getting their first real shot at owning a pair. The Air Jordan 6 has always stood out in the Jordan line. Michael Jordan wore the original silhouette during his first NBA title run in 1991. The shoe’s design blends performance and flash, with visible Air cushioning and unique heel tabs inspired by Jordan’s Porsche.

It helped solidify the Jordan Brand as more than just a basketball line. Now, the “Reverse Infrared” offers a bold twist on a classic look. The iconic black and infrared combo returns, but with fresh blocking and updated detailing. Nike Air branding on the heel adds to the retro appeal and gives this release true throwback energy. Based on the photos provided, this pair features a sleek black upper with bright infrared hits throughout. The translucent sole, reflective tongue, and bold red accents make this colorway stand out from previous versions. With a release date locked for February 2026, fans of the silhouette have plenty to be excited about.

This Air Jordan 6 comes dressed in black nubuck with vivid infrared accents on the midsole and heel tab. Nike Air branding returns to the heel. The translucent outsole adds icy contrast, while the visible Air unit stays true to the original performance DNA. A reflective tongue and lace lock complete the classic Jordan 6 elements.