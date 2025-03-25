The Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey” Makes Its Return With Clean 2026 Update

The Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey” will return in 2026, giving sneaker fans a fresh shot at a classic colorway. Originally released in 2002, this version stands out for its clean two-tone upper and subtle hits of color. The 2026 pair stays faithful to the original, which only adds to the anticipation around its drop. Also, the Air Jordan 9 itself holds a unique place in the Jordan legacy. It was the first model released after Michael Jordan’s first retirement from basketball in 1993. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette was inspired by global influence and Jordan’s rising fame beyond the court.

Even though MJ never wore the 9s on the hardwood with the Bulls, they’ve remained a quiet favorite in the retro rotation. This new “Flint Grey” pair blends nostalgic appeal with fresh execution. The white leather base contrasts nicely with glossy grey mudguards. French Blue accents hit the eyelets, branding, and outsole. Altogether, it’s a clean design that’s easy to wear but still pops. You can check out the latest in-hand images above. They highlight everything from the crisp leather finish to the embroidered number 23 on the heels. Expect more details soon as the 2026 release approaches.

This Air Jordan 9 features a white leather upper with flint grey overlays and a glossy finish. The midsole and mudguard are done in tonal grey, while French Blue accents appear on the branding, lace loops, and Jumpman. Also, aclean white rubber outsole brings balance to the look. Further, additional hits include Jordan’s number 23 stitched on the heel and Japanese-inspired details underfoot.