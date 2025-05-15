Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey" Locks In 2026 Release Date

The Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey" is set to return in 2026, bringing back one of the cleanest and most understated colorways in the Jordan archive. With the release date now confirmed, anticipation is building fast as fans look ahead to the official reveal.

While Jordan Brand has yet to share images of the upcoming pair, the sneaker world is already buzzing. The "Flint Grey" combination of crisp white leather, cool grey overlays, and subtle French Blue accents has long been a favorite for its versatility and timeless appeal.

First introduced in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 represented Michael Jordan’s global influence during his brief first retirement from basketball. Its unique outsole design features multilingual storytelling, reflecting MJ's worldwide reach beyond the hardwood.

The "Flint Grey" colorway leans into that legacy with clean tones and premium textures. Expectations are high for the 2026 edition to stay true to the model’s DNA while offering updated craftsmanship. As release day approaches, all eyes are on Jordan Brand to see how they’ll bring this fan-favorite colorway back to life.

Official photos are still under wraps, but the hype is already undeniable.

The Air Jordan 9 Flint Grey, last seen in 2002, blends white leather with Flint Grey overlays. French Blue accents appear on the tongue, branding, and heel tab. Also, the shoe’s design features stitched paneling, a signature lacing system, and the global-inspired outsole covered in multilingual symbols.

An embroidered 23 lands on the heel, matching the Jumpman logo on the midsole. These images show the OG pair from 2002, offering a glimpse into the model’s original form. Jordan Brand has not yet shared photos of the 2026 retro, but the official release is expected to stay close to the classic blueprint.