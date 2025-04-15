Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey” Brings Back A Clean Classic

The Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey” is scheduled to return in March 2026, bringing a clean mix of classic tones to the iconic silhouette. This upcoming pair blends white, French blue, and flint grey for a fresh take on a well-loved model. Originally released in the early 90s, the Air Jordan 9 was the first Jordan sneaker to release after Michael Jordan’s initial retirement. It symbolizes MJ’s global influence, even beyond the court. The Jordan 9 stands out for its unique design elements, including the speed-lacing system, supportive inner bootie, and classic outsole.

While it wasn't worn by MJ in the NBA, it gained recognition through his time in baseball and as a tribute to his worldwide legacy. Over the years, the silhouette has built a strong following and remains a key part of Jordan Brand’s seasonal rotation. This 2026 release will come in full family sizing, making it accessible to more fans than ever. Based on the early images, the upper features smooth white leather, grey overlays, and bold French blue accents on the branding and eyelets. The photos show a clean and polished look that’s ready for both spring rotations and collectors' shelves.

This version of the Air Jordan 9 features a white leather upper with flint grey nubuck overlays. French blue accents hit the branding, eyelets, and heel tab. A grey midsole and white outsole complete the base, while the tongue and inner lining stick to a classic two-tone setup. The sneaker keeps its signature speed-lacing system and globe-inspired detailing for a mix of heritage and style.