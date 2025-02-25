Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" Makes A Nostalgic Comeback

BY Ben Atkinson 340 Views
air-jordan-9-cool-grey-sneaker-news
Image via @GC911
Check out detailed shots of the returning Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey," a timeless classic in sneaker culture.

The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" is officially back, giving sneakerheads another chance to snag this classic look. First introduced in 2002, the "Cool Grey" quickly became a fan favorite. Known for its neutral, versatile appearance, this colorway remains timeless two decades later. Now returning in 2025, the Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" retains its original charm with some subtle modern touches. Featuring shades of grey throughout, the shoe uses a mix of suede and patent leather to create its signature style. Darker patent leather overlays contrast perfectly against a softer nubuck upper. Crisp white laces add a clean pop, blending effortlessly with the white midsole.

On the heel, you'll find the iconic "23" embroidery, completing the classic Jordan aesthetic. Underfoot, a smoky translucent outsole adds depth, enhancing its premium feel. This release celebrates Jordan Brand’s ongoing commitment to retro authenticity while offering something fresh for both old and new collectors. Fans who've missed previous drops now have a perfect opportunity to pick up a timeless colorway. Whether rocking them casually or adding them to a growing Jordan collection, the "Cool Grey" is a sneaker that never disappoints. Take a closer look at the detailed shots below for a preview of exactly what to expect from the Nike Air Jordan XI "Cool Grey."

Nike Air Jordan XI “Cool Grey” Release Date

The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" returns featuring a smooth grey nubuck upper paired with darker patent leather overlays. Clean white details brighten the sneaker, from the laces to the contrasting midsole, while embroidered "23" accents the heel. Finished off with Jumpman branding on the sole and side panels, this colorway sits atop a sleek grey and white sole unit, offering a look that effortlessly balances sporty style with understated luxury.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Cool Grey” will be released on March 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

