The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" Returns For Another Retro Run

The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" is making a comeback, and sneakerheads will not have to wait much longer. Official images of the upcoming release have surfaced, showcasing the timeless grey-on-grey color scheme. This classic colorway, which first debuted in 2002, remains a fan favorite for its clean and versatile aesthetic. With its mix of patent leather and nubuck, this edition stays true to the original design while maintaining a fresh appeal. The Air Jordan 9 holds a special place in Jordan Brand history. Unlike many of the other models in the lineup, Michael Jordan never wore the Air Jordan 9 on an NBA court with the Chicago Bulls.

Instead, the shoe was released while he was pursuing his baseball career. Despite this, the silhouette became an important part of sneaker culture, representing Jordan’s global influence beyond basketball. Over the years, it has received multiple retro releases, with the "Cool Grey" colorway remaining one of the most celebrated. These latest official images highlight the sleek combination of grey tones with white accents, staying true to the classic look. The midsole, branding, and laces provide subtle contrast, while the patent leather mudguard adds a touch of shine. With the pair set to drop soon, expect high demand for this beloved retro.

Air Jordan 9 “Cool Grey”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" features a two-tone grey upper crafted from smooth nubuck and glossy patent leather. White accents on the laces and midsole create contrast, while a Jumpman logo on the outsole completes the design. The number "23" is stitched on the heel, adding a nod to Jordan’s legacy. A cushioned sole and supportive fit ensure comfort on and off the court.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Cool Grey” will be released on March 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike