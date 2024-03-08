Air Jordan 9 Golf “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos

The Air Jordan 9 Golf is set to receive a stylish update with the upcoming "Cool Grey" colorway. This iteration brings the iconic Air Jordan silhouette to the golf course, showcasing Jordan Brand's venture into golfing footwear. Also, the Air Jordan 9 is adapted for golfing, combining sporty aesthetics with functionality. The "Cool Grey" colorway offers a sleek and sophisticated look, featuring a predominantly grey upper with subtle accents. Further, the classic Air Jordan 9 design is complemented by golf-specific enhancements. It includes a durable outsole with integrated traction patterns for stability and grip on the turf.

Jordan Brand's foray into golf reflects its commitment to expanding its presence in various sports and lifestyle categories. By transforming popular basketball models like the Air Jordan 9 into golfing iterations, the brand aims to appeal to athletes and enthusiasts across different disciplines. With its blend of style and performance, the Air Jordan 9 Golf in the "Cool Grey" colorway promises to elevate the golfing experience for players who appreciate both fashion and function on the course. Golfers can look forward to stepping onto the fairway in style with these iconic sneakers.

Read More: Adidas Yeezy Slides “Dark Onyx” Releasing Tomorrow

"Cool Grey" Air Jordan 9 Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with cleats for maximum grip on the course. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a grey leather base, with darker grey overlays that surround the sneakers. Further, a white Jumpman is found on the midsole. Grey laces and more white branding on the tongue complete these sneakers. Finally, the heels feature more white Jumpman and 23 branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 Golf “Cool Grey” will be released at some point in March. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 14 “Flint Grey” Gets Complete Official Look

[Via]