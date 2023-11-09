Jordan Tatum 1 “Cool Grey” Coming This December

The Jordan Tatum 1 is about to make waves with its upcoming "Cool Grey" colorway, sparking excitement among sneaker enthusiasts and those with a taste for sleek design. This release promises to bring a fresh and refined look to the Jordan Tatum 1, a sneaker known for its fusion of style and performance. The "Cool Grey" colorway is anticipated to introduce a clean and understated aesthetic to the iconic silhouette, appealing to both sneaker collectors and those who value versatility in their footwear.

The Jordan Tatum 1 stands as a symbol of the intersection between basketball and street fashion, celebrated for its blend of style and function. It consistently captures the attention of fans and those who appreciate innovative design choices. With the "Cool Grey" version on the horizon, the Jordan Tatum 1 reaffirms its iconic status, seamlessly blending its classic heritage with modern fashion trends. This release adds a layer of sophistication and elegance to the shoe's legacy, ensuring its enduring appeal to a diverse range of enthusiasts who appreciate both style and substance in their sneakers.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere “Dawn” Release Details Revealed

"Cool Grey" Jordan Tatum 1

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole that ventures into the sneakers' upper. The upper is entirely grey mesh with a light Jumpman logo near the heel. Also, the laces are white and the sock liner is grey. Also, the Jayson Tatum logo can be found on the tongue, in white lettering. The heel features the number 0, Tatum's number, and his signature on a pull tab. Overall, these sneakers come in a classy colorway that means business. These will hold up on the court and can go with any jersey or outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 1 "Cool Grey" is releasing on December 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Drops Tomorrow: Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Varsity Maize”

[Via]