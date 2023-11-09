Jordan Tatum 1 “Cool Grey” Coming This December

A new Jayson Tatum sneaker is here.

BYBen Atkinson
Jordan Tatum 1 “Cool Grey” Coming This December

The Jordan Tatum 1 is about to make waves with its upcoming "Cool Grey" colorway, sparking excitement among sneaker enthusiasts and those with a taste for sleek design. This release promises to bring a fresh and refined look to the Jordan Tatum 1, a sneaker known for its fusion of style and performance. The "Cool Grey" colorway is anticipated to introduce a clean and understated aesthetic to the iconic silhouette, appealing to both sneaker collectors and those who value versatility in their footwear.

The Jordan Tatum 1 stands as a symbol of the intersection between basketball and street fashion, celebrated for its blend of style and function. It consistently captures the attention of fans and those who appreciate innovative design choices. With the "Cool Grey" version on the horizon, the Jordan Tatum 1 reaffirms its iconic status, seamlessly blending its classic heritage with modern fashion trends. This release adds a layer of sophistication and elegance to the shoe's legacy, ensuring its enduring appeal to a diverse range of enthusiasts who appreciate both style and substance in their sneakers.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere “Dawn” Release Details Revealed

"Cool Grey" Jordan Tatum 1

Jordan Tatum 1
Image via Nike

The sneaker features a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole that ventures into the sneakers' upper. The upper is entirely grey mesh with a light Jumpman logo near the heel. Also, the laces are white and the sock liner is grey. Also, the Jayson Tatum logo can be found on the tongue, in white lettering. The heel features the number 0, Tatum's number, and his signature on a pull tab. Overall, these sneakers come in a classy colorway that means business. These will hold up on the court and can go with any jersey or outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 1 "Cool Grey" is releasing on December 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Cool Grey
Image via Nike
Jordan Tatum 1
Image via Nike

Read More: Drops Tomorrow: Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Varsity Maize”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.