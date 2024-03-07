Adidas Yeezy Slides “Dark Onyx” Releasing Tomorrow

Adidas is dropping some Yeezy's tomorrow.

BYBen Atkinson
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement

The Adidas Yeezy Slides are gearing up for the release of their new "Dark Onyx" colorway amidst the split between Kanye West and Adidas. These slides offer unparalleled comfort and style, making them a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast. The "Dark Onyx" colorway features a sleek and versatile design, perfect for both casual outings and lounging at home. With its signature Yeezy branding and premium materials, these slides are sure to make a statement.

Despite the recent split between Kanye and Adidas, the Yeezy Slides continue to be a sought-after item in the sneaker community. Sneakerheads eagerly await the drop of the "Dark Onyx" colorway, anticipating its arrival with excitement. Whether you're a fan of Kanye's designs or simply appreciate quality footwear, the Adidas Yeezy Slides are a must-add to your collection. Keep an eye out for updates on the release date of the "Dark Onyx" colorway, as it's sure to sell out quickly. Don't miss your chance to step out in style with these iconic slides from Adidas Yeezy.

"Dark Onyx" Adidas Yeezy Slides

Image via Nike

The Adidas Yeezy Slides in the Dark Onyx colorway offers unmatched comfort and style. Designed with a plush foam footbed, they provide all-day comfort for lounging or running errands. The grooved sole ensures excellent traction, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. With their sleek and versatile design, these slides are a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Step out in style and comfort with the Adidas Yeezy Slides in Dark Onyx.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Yeezy Slides “Dark Onyx” will be released on March 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $70 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
