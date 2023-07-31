Adidas Yeezy 450 Slide “Cream” Unveiled

Overall, the Adidas Yeezy 450 Slide is one of the newer silhouettes to come out of the Yeezy brand. However, it should be noted here that it didn’t get a whole lot of time to shine. This is due to the fact that Kanye West essentially got his deal with Adidas shut down. After a slew of anti-semitic remarks, it became clear that he was trying to self-destruct all of his relationships. In the end, that is exactly what they did, and Adidas subsequently pulled the plug, much to the chagrin of sneakerheads everywhere.

However, since that time, the Adidas Yeezy collaborations have made their way back to the market. Although, it should be noted that this is not permanent. Instead, this is simply a sell-off so that Kanye and Adidas can recoup some of the money that has just been sitting in their vast warehouses. Now, the Adidas Yeezy 450 Slide will be part of this huge sell-off. Some colorways are on the horizon, including this “Cream” one, which can be found down below.

“Cream” Adidas Yeezy 450 Slide

Above, you can take a look at this slide, which is monochromatic in nature. The shoe has a unique silhouette to it as the upper foot is covered in holes. Moreover, there is a wavy sole here that helps brings the look together in a cool way. The “Cream” aesthetic works pretty well, and we think a lot of fans will appreciate just how bare-bones these are.

Another Look

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this brand-new Adidas Yeezy 450 Slide is going to be dropping on August 2nd. Moreover, this new shoe will be getting a price of $110 USD. This is quite standard for this model, and it makes it a pretty affordable Yeezy. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

