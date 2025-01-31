The Air Jordan 6 OG "Infrared" Returns For Its 35th Anniversary

The Air Jordan 6 OG "Infrared" is making a grand return for its 35th anniversary. This legendary sneaker, worn by Michael Jordan during his first NBA Championship run in 1991, is coming back in a form close to the original release. Fans of vintage Jordans will love this nostalgic drop, as it stays true to the classic design that changed basketball history. Michael Jordan laced up the Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" when he led the Chicago Bulls to victory over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals. This moment cemented his legacy, marking the first of six championship titles. The shoe became an instant icon, forever linked to MJ’s rise to greatness.

The 35th-anniversary edition will mirror the 1991 release. The sneaker features a sleek black nubuck upper, keeping the look smooth and premium. Infrared accents pop on the midsole, heel tab, and lace lock, adding that signature bold contrast. The classic translucent outsole is back, though slightly aged for a vintage feel. Nike Air branding on the heel returns, keeping things as authentic as possible. This detail will excite purists who appreciate OG elements. Performance-wise, the sneaker maintains its reliable cushioning, making it great for both collectors and hoopers. Expect these to drop in 2026, likely in limited quantities. Jordan Brand is bringing back a legend, and demand will be high. Stay tuned for more release details as the anniversary approaches.

Read More: Jordan Brand Blesses Florida Gators With Exclusive Air Jordan 4

"Infrared" Air Jordan 6 OG

The sneakers boast a translucent aged sole complemented by a black midsole with bold infrared accents. Also, the uppers are crafted from premium black nubuck and adorned with perforated panels for breathability. Infrared details on the lace lock, heel tab, and midsole add contrast, while Nike Air branding on the heel brings a nostalgic touch. Overall, the result is a sleek and iconic colorway that pays homage to Michael Jordan’s first championship run.