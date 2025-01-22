Air Jordan 6 “Doernbecher” Officially Unveiled

Official photos of the Air Jordan 6 "Doernbecher" have been released, along with retailer images confirming its official release date. This vibrant colorway celebrates the creativity of Jillian Beagley, a talented teen and liver transplant recipient. Part of the Doernbecher Freestyle Collection, the design reflects Jillian’s inspiring journey and passion for sports. Her handwritten mantra, "Sports Are My Joy," is prominently featured as a powerful reminder of her resilience. Further, customizable toe boxes and interchangeable patches allow wearers to add a personal touch, making the sneaker uniquely their own. The lively color palette, combining white and pastel tones, enhances the uplifting aesthetic of this meaningful design.

Additional details include "Give Life" embroidered on the toe, a heartfelt tribute to Jillian’s donor, and a celebration of second chances. The Doernbecher collection continues to empower young patients at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, providing them with the opportunity to share their stories through sneaker design. Proceeds from the collection directly support the hospital, making each pair more than just a sneaker—it’s a statement of resilience, gratitude, and philanthropy. The Air Jordan 6 "Doernbecher" is a testament to the transformative power of sport and community, making it a highly coveted release for collectors and supporters alike.

"Doernbecher" Air Jordan 6

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a fresh light blue sole complemented by a matching light blue and pink midsole. Further, the uppers combine a vibrant pink base with crisp white leather overlays, delivering a bold yet harmonious look. Blue accents on the laces and heels add a cohesive flair, while gold detailing on the tongues and heel tabs brings a touch of elegance. This colorway seamlessly blends eye-catching hues with classic elements, resulting in a design that feels both modern and timeless.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Doernbecher” will be released on January 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Furthermore, the sneakers are expected to be available at select Jordan Brand retailers. This release will generate significant interest among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Image via Nike