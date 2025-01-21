Air Jordan 6 "Doernbecher" Shines With Heartfelt Design

Retailer images of the Air Jordan 6 "Doernbecher" have surfaced, confirming the official release date. This vibrant colorway celebrates the creativity of Jillian Beagley, a talented teen and liver transplant recipient. As part of the Doernbecher Freestyle Collection, this design reflects Jillian’s inspiring journey and her love for sports. The sneaker features her handwritten mantra, "Sports Are My Joy," as a powerful reminder of her resilience. Customizable toe boxes and interchangeable patches add a personal touch, allowing wearers to make the design uniquely their own. The color palette, combining white and pastel tones, gives the sneaker a lively and uplifting aesthetic.

The details go further with “Give Life” embroidered on the toe, a heartfelt tribute to her donor and a celebration of second chances. The Doernbecher collection continues to provide young patients at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital the opportunity to share their stories through sneaker design. Proceeds from these releases directly support the hospital, making each pair more than just a sneaker—it's a statement of empowerment and philanthropy. The Air Jordan 6 "Doernbecher" stands as a testament to resilience, gratitude, and the transformative power of sport, making it a highly sought-after addition for collectors and supporters alike.

"Doernbecher" Air Jordan 6

Image via DTLR

The sneakers feature a refreshing light blue sole paired with a matching light blue and pink midsole. The uppers blend a vibrant pink base with clean white leather overlays, creating a bold yet balanced look. Blue accents extend to the laces and heels, adding a cohesive touch to the design. Gold details on the tongues and heel tabs elevate the overall aesthetic with a hint of sophistication. This colorway effortlessly combines vibrant tones with classic elements for a standout, timeless appeal.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Doernbecher” will be released on January 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.

Image via DTLR