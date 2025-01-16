Nike Air Max SNDR "Doernbecher" Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max SNDR joins the Doernbecher Freestyle Collection with a vibrant new colorway designed by 10-year-old Quin Nims. This bold sneaker reflects Quin’s energetic personality and creative vision. Featuring colorful paint splatters across the upper and heel, the design symbolizes bursts of joy and positivity. Neon accents and textured overlays bring a lively and dynamic look, making the Air Max SNDR a true standout. Inspired by Quin’s love of dragons, the sneaker incorporates sawtooth-inspired detailing along the midsole. A Safari-print mudguard adds depth and texture, enhancing the shoe’s playful aesthetic.

The zippered closure provides a sleek and modern touch, seamlessly blending style with practicality. Bright teal and orange accents complete the design, creating a harmonious balance of color and detail. Personal touches elevate this Doernbecher release to something truly special. Quin’s name appears proudly on the tongue, ensuring her story remains a key part of the sneaker. Translucent laces add another unique layer, giving the design even more character. Each element reflects her journey and passion, making this Air Max SNDR a wearable piece of art. Scheduled for release in January, this colorway highlights the continued legacy of the Doernbecher Freestyle Collection. With its bold design and meaningful details, it will capture the attention of sneaker fans everywhere.

"Doernbecher" Nike Air Max SNDR

This pair features a teal rubber sole and white midsole with Nike Air units for comfort. The uppers showcase playful paint splatter graphics in teal, orange, and purple, paired with textured purple overlays for durability. A reflective zippered closure and translucent details add modern flair, while orange linings provide contrast. The design, highlighted by visible Air units and vibrant colors, celebrates creativity and Nike's commitment to empowering young designers

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max SNDR “Doernbecher” will be released on January 25th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $185 when they drop.

