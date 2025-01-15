Nike Air 180 To Join 2025 "Doernbecher" Collection Dropping Soon

This pair was designed by Ja’Kai Taylor, a Type 1 Diabetes advocator.

The Nike Air 180 joins the Doernbecher Freestyle Collection this month, designed by Ja’Kai Taylor. Ja’Kai, a young athlete and Type 1 Diabetes advocate, brings his story to life through bold and personal details. His creativity shines with vibrant black suede uppers, accented by striking lightning bolt graphics. The design also features an electrifying gradient midsole that transitions from bright green to royal blue, making the sneaker stand out. A translucent icy outsole adds a fresh, modern touch, while the Jewel Swoosh nods to classic Nike heritage. Ja’Kai’s name appears on the heel in the Air 180’s signature font, adding a unique, personal element.

Additionally, a soccer crest-inspired hangtag pays tribute to his passion for sports and his fearless determination. Every aspect of this design reflects Ja’Kai’s energy and his journey. The Air 180 "Doernbecher" not only celebrates Ja’Kai’s resilience but also spreads awareness for Type 1 Diabetes. It embodies the spirit of the Doernbecher Freestyle Collection, which empowers young patients to tell their stories through design. This release combines bold aesthetics with heartfelt meaning, making it a must-have for fans of both sneakers and inspiring stories.

"Doernbecher" Nike Air 180

The sneakers feature a vibrant green and blue rubber sole paired with a sleek black midsole that includes visible Air cushioning beneath the heel for enhanced comfort. The uppers boast a bold black base, accented with lightning-inspired graphics that add dynamic energy to the design. A translucent Jewel Swoosh graces the sides, providing a modern touch while nodding to classic Nike heritage. Lastly, Ja’Kai’s name and jersey number are prominently displayed on the heels, making the design deeply personal and unique.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air 180 “Doernbecher” will be released on January 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.

