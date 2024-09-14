Nike Air 180 “Baltic Blue” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

The Nike Air 180 is making a comeback, and it's dropping in a vibrant "Baltic Blue" colorway. Popular in the 90s, the Air 180 was known for its sleek design and visible air cushioning. Now, Nike is bringing this classic back with a fresh twist. This upcoming release features a bold blue base, giving the sneaker a standout look. Black overlays add contrast and give the shoe structure, while vibrant yellow details on the branding and midsole provide a pop of color. The combination of blue, black, and yellow makes this colorway perfect for those who love a bold, retro aesthetic.
The Nike Air 180 was a favorite for its comfort and unique design, and this "Baltic Blue" edition brings those elements back with a modern update. The visible Air unit in the heel continues to be a key feature, ensuring comfort and support with every step. For fans of 90s nostalgia and those discovering the Air 180 for the first time, the "Baltic Blue" colorway will be a hit. Keep an eye out for its release as Nike reintroduces this iconic silhouette to a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts.
"Baltic Blue" Nike Air 180
The sneakers come equipped with a black rubber sole and a clean blue midsole, featuring that iconic air bubble under the heels. Further, the upper is all about layers—starting with a blue base and black overlays. You’ll also spot a yellow Swoosh on the sides, tying everything together. Finally, more of that vibrant yellow branding pops on the tongues and heels.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air 180 “Baltic Blue” will be released this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]