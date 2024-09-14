Nike Air 180 “Baltic Blue” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

This shoe is really making a comeback.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air 180 "Baltic Blue" will be released this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

The sneakers come equipped with a black rubber sole and a clean blue midsole, featuring that iconic air bubble under the heels. Further, the upper is all about layers—starting with a blue base and black overlays. You’ll also spot a yellow Swoosh on the sides, tying everything together. Finally, more of that vibrant yellow branding pops on the tongues and heels.

The Nike Air 180 is making a comeback, and it's dropping in a vibrant "Baltic Blue" colorway. Popular in the 90s, the Air 180 was known for its sleek design and visible air cushioning. Now, Nike is bringing this classic back with a fresh twist. This upcoming release features a bold blue base, giving the sneaker a standout look. Black overlays add contrast and give the shoe structure, while vibrant yellow details on the branding and midsole provide a pop of color. The combination of blue, black, and yellow makes this colorway perfect for those who love a bold, retro aesthetic.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.