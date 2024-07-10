Nike Air Max 95 “Baltic Blue” Officially Revealed

A dark gradient highlighted with vibrant blue details.

The Nike Air Max 95 is set to release in the striking "Baltic Blue" colorway. This new iteration features a gradient upper transitioning from light grey to black. Light blue accents add a fresh, vibrant touch. The upper combines mesh and leather for durability and breathability. Also, the light blue accents highlight the lace loops, eyelets, and branding. The gradient effect enhances the shoe’s dynamic appearance. The black midsole contrasts well with the gradient upper, making the blue accents pop. The Air Max 95's signature Air units in the midsole provide exceptional cushioning and comfort.

The rubber outsole ensures good traction and durability. The padded collar and tongue offer additional comfort, making it suitable for all-day wear. This colorway blends classic design elements with a modern twist. The "Baltic Blue" colorway is a fresh addition to the Air Max 95 lineup. Its unique blend of colors and materials makes it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Whether for casual wear or athletic use, the Nike Air Max 95 "Baltic Blue" offers both style and performance. Overall, this release is highly anticipated and sure to be a hit.

"Baltic Blue" Nike Air Max 95

Image via Nike

The rubber outsole and midsole are completely black but showcase the blue exposed air bubbles. Also, the upper of the sneaker is a gradient design that goes from light grey to black and features a mesh lining next to the laces. Further, the laces are held in place with blue fasteners. The tongue features a blue Air Max logo and the heel features a blue "Nike Air" and a Swoosh.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 95 “Baltic Blue” will be released later this fall. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $185 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike