Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Ashen Slate” Retailer Photos

A new colorway coming this year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus Drift "Ashen Slate" will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a dark blue rubber sole with a grey midsole that still contains Nike air bubbles. This sneaker features a combination of pink to purple mesh, with light grey caging all over. Moreover, a light purple small Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, near the heels. Finally, Nike branding can be seen on the tongues, and “Tuned Air” is located on the heels.

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift is set to release in the new "Ashen Slate" colorway. This edition features a mostly grey look, giving it a sleek and modern appeal. The highlight of this sneaker is the vibrant pink-to-purple gradient mesh underlay, adding a pop of color and dynamic style. The grey overlays provide a clean, streamlined appearance. The gradient mesh underlay contrasts beautifully with the grey, creating a striking visual effect. This combination of colors and materials makes the "Ashen Slate" colorway unique and eye-catching.

