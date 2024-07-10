Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Ashen Slate” Retailer Photos

BYBen Atkinson128 Views
SneakerHeader.001
Image via JD Sports UK
A new colorway coming this year.

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift is set to release in the new "Ashen Slate" colorway. This edition features a mostly grey look, giving it a sleek and modern appeal. The highlight of this sneaker is the vibrant pink-to-purple gradient mesh underlay, adding a pop of color and dynamic style. The grey overlays provide a clean, streamlined appearance. The gradient mesh underlay contrasts beautifully with the grey, creating a striking visual effect. This combination of colors and materials makes the "Ashen Slate" colorway unique and eye-catching.

The Tuned Air cushioning system offers excellent support and comfort, perfect for all-day wear. The durable rubber outsole provides superior traction, making it ideal for various activities. This sneaker seamlessly blends functionality with fashion. Its modern design and vibrant details make it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for the release date of the Nike Air Max Plus Drift "Ashen Slate." This stylish and high-performance sneaker is sure to be a great addition to any collection. Don't miss the chance to add this unique pair to your lineup.

"Ashen Slate" Nike Air Max Plus Drift

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a dark blue rubber sole with a grey midsole that still contains Nike air bubbles. This sneaker features a combination of pink to purple mesh, with light grey caging all over. Moreover, a light purple small Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, near the heels. Finally, Nike branding can be seen on the tongues, and “Tuned Air” is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus Drift "Ashen Slate" will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

