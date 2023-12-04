Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium “Ashen Slate” Release Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium stands as a premium icon in sneaker history, known for its timeless design and elevated quality. It's a coveted choice that blends luxury with everyday style. Soon to hit the shelves is the "Ashen Slate" colorway for the Air Force 1 Low Premium. This upcoming release brings a sophisticated touch to the classic silhouette, showcasing a unique and versatile color scheme. The "Ashen Slate" iteration features a refined blend of grey and blue tones, offering a subtle yet distinct appearance. This colorway adds a sense of sophistication and modernity to the premium construction of the Air Force 1 Low.

Crafted with premium materials and the iconic Air sole, the "Ashen Slate" Air Force 1 Low Premium maintains its reputation for comfort and top-tier quality. Enthusiasm surrounds the upcoming release as sneaker fans eagerly await this stylish addition. The "Ashen Slate" colorway is poised to captivate with its understated elegance and versatile appeal. For those seeking a combination of sophistication and iconic style, the "Ashen Slate" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium promises a refined yet distinct choice, adding a touch of luxury to any ensemble.

"Ashen Slate" Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light stardust rubber sole with a light brown midsole. An ashen slate mesh material constructs the base of the uppers with more ashen slate leather overlays. Also, an ashen slate leather Swoosh is on the sides, and ashen slate laces complete the design. Finally, Nike Air Force branding is found on the tongue and Nike Air branding is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium “Ashen Slate” is going to drop in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

