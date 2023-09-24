Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium “Burgundy Crush” Revealed

An all-burgundy look for this sneaker.

Ben Atkinson
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium continues to reign supreme as a prominent sneaker in the fashion world. With its classic low-top design and iconic Swoosh logo, it remains a symbol of timeless style and urban culture. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Burgundy Crush" colorway for the Air Force 1 Low Premium. This new iteration promises to add a fresh burst of style to the collection. The "Burgundy Crush" color palette offers a rich and versatile look, making it a perfect choice for elevating your sneaker game.

Built with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, the Air Force 1 Low Premium offers both durability and comfort, ensuring it's ready to take on the demands of everyday wear. Its sleek design effortlessly complements a wide range of outfits, from casual streetwear to more polished ensembles. As sneaker culture continues to evolve, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium remains a staple for those who appreciate a fusion of style and substance. Stay tuned for the "Burgundy Crush" release, as it's sure to become a sought-after addition to the Air Force 1 legacy.

"Burgundy Crush" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark burgundy rubber sole with a midsole that's the same color. A burgundy twill material constructs the base of the uppers with burgundy suede overlays. A burgundy leather Swoosh is on the sides, and burgundy laces complete the design. Nike Air Force branding is found on the tongue and Nike Air branding is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium “Burgundy Crush” is going to drop at some point this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $140 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Burgundy Crush
Image via Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium
Image via Nike

