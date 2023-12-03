Nike Air Max Plus “Light Retro” Coming Very Soon

The Nike Air Max Plus is a classic sneaker known for its sleek design and comfortable feel. It's a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its iconic look and performance. Coming soon is the "Light Retro" colorway for the Air Max Plus, showcasing a mix of black and vibrant gradient blue hues. This upcoming iteration adds a bold twist to the shoe's timeless silhouette. The combination of black and vivid blues creates an eye-catching gradient effect, enhancing the sneaker's allure. Built with the signature Air Max cushioning and featuring the iconic TPU overlays, the Air Max Plus maintains its reputation for comfort and style.

Its popularity endures, making it a sought-after choice for both sport and streetwear. The "Light Retro" colorway's impending release is anticipated to captivate sneakerheads and fans of the Air Max line. With its striking color combination and classic design, this iteration adds a fresh chapter to the shoe's legacy. Whether on the track or in urban settings, the Nike Air Max Plus in its "Light Retro" rendition promises a blend of style and comfort, making a statement with its vibrant gradient blues and classic black tones.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Vintage “Michigan” Officially Revealed

"Light Retro" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole that has blue-tinted Nike Air bubbles. The upper featured a wavy pattern of black knitted material with a vibrant gradient of light blue colors. The sides feature a white Nike Swoosh, while the tongue displays blue Nike branding, and the heel showcases the Nike "TN" logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Light Retro” will be released at some point this year. The sneakers will have a retail price of $175 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated "Archaeo Brown" Details

[Via]