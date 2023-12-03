Nike Air Max 1 x Patta "Chlorophyll" Coming Next Fall

The Nike Air Max 1 stands tall as a classic sneaker, renowned for its timeless design and comfort. It's a beloved icon in the sneaker world, cherished for its heritage and style. Teaming up next is a collaboration between the Air Max 1 and Patta, set to unveil a "Chlorophyll" colorway. This upcoming release sparks curiosity as it's uncertain whether it'll revive the original 2009 edition or bring a completely new twist to the OG pair. The potential reimagining or re-release of the "Chlorophyll" colorway with Patta's touch is stirring excitement among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

Whether it's a nod to the past or a fresh interpretation, this collaboration promises something intriguing for fans of both brands. The Air Max 1's legacy of comfort and trendsetting style remains a cornerstone, making any collaboration with Patta a highly anticipated event in the sneaker community. Whether it's a throwback or a fresh take, the Nike Air Max 1's collaboration with Patta in the "Chlorophyll" colorway is set to make waves, offering a blend of heritage and innovation that captures the essence of both brands' identities.

"Chlorophyll" Patta x Nike Air Max 1

Assuming the sneaker is similar to the 2009 release, this pair will feature a black, cream, and green rubber sole. Also, a cream midsole is present and a white/silver mesh constructs the uppers, with chlorophyll green overlays. The Swoosh is also found in the green and corduroy combination. Grey leather overlays are also present, and white laces complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x Patta "Chlorophyll" will be released in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

2009 Release

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

[Via]