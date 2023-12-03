Nike Air Max 1 "White/Black" Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 remains an enduring symbol in sneaker culture, cherished for its classic design and comfort. It stands as a timeless favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Soon to hit the shelves is the "White/Black" colorway for the Air Max 1. This upcoming release brings a clean and classic color combination to the iconic silhouette, promising a versatile and stylish look. With its white base and black accents, the "White/Black" iteration adds a touch of simplicity and sophistication to the Air Max 1's heritage.

The shoe retains its signature Air Max cushioning, ensuring both style and comfort. Anticipation surrounds the arrival of the "White/Black" colorway, drawing the attention of sneaker fans and collectors. Its blend of simplicity and timelessness is expected to resonate strongly within the sneaker community. For those seeking a versatile and iconic addition to their collection, the upcoming "White/Black" colorway of the Nike Air Max 1 offers a classic yet refreshing take on this beloved sneaker, continuing its legacy of style and comfort.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x Patta "Chlorophyll" Coming Next Fall

"White/Black" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a simple black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with black and light grey overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. White laces and black Nike branding on the tongue and the heels complete the design. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive color scheme that will match with just about any outfit. You really can't go wrong with the combination of white and black in the Air Max.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “White/Black” will be released in January 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus “Light Retro” Coming Very Soon

[Via]