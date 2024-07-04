Liverpool FC x Nike Air Max 95 Coming Next Summer

Liverpool and Nike continue to drop sneakers.

The Nike Air Max 95 is set to collaborate with Liverpool FC for an exciting release next summer. This partnership has fans eagerly awaiting details. A spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming Liverpool Air Max 95. As of now, no images of the shoe have leaked, adding to the anticipation. This collaboration follows the trend of blending sports and streetwear. The Air Max 95 is known for its distinctive design and comfort. Fans are curious to see how Liverpool FC's colors and branding will integrate into this iconic silhouette.

Previously, LeBron James dropped a Liverpool FC colorway of his Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD, showing the strong connection between Nike and the football club. This upcoming Air Max 95 release is expected to build on that synergy. The Air Max 95's layered design and visible air units make it a perfect canvas for creative collaborations. Liverpool FC's rich history and passionate fanbase add a unique element to this sneaker. Overall, as we await more details, the excitement continues to build among sneaker enthusiasts and football fans alike.

Nike Air Max 95 x Liverpool FC

Nike Air Max 95 silhouette, NOT the Nike Air Max 95 x Liverpool FC. Image via Nike.

No leaked images of the Nike Air Max 95 x Liverpool FC collaboration have surfaced yet. Speculation suggests a combination of red and white, reflecting Liverpool's classic colors, but inspiration from their other kits, like the 2023/2024 purple third kit, is possible. Further, expect some Liverpool FC branding to feature prominently. Overall, fans eagerly await the reveal to see how the club's iconic elements will be incorporated into this beloved sneaker model.