Nike Air Safari OG Officially Unveiled: Returning Soon

The Nike Air Safari OG is set to return later this month, thrilling sneaker enthusiasts. Originally released in 1987, this iconic model has a rich history. It was last restocked in 2018 and is making a much-anticipated comeback. The Air Safari OG features a distinctive design with its bold animal print accents. The upper combines premium leather in black and monarch. This blend ensures both durability and style. The signature safari print around the toe box and heel adds a unique touch. A matching midsole works nicely with the black outsole, providing both comfort and traction. The cushioning technology used in the midsole guarantees comfortable wear.

The shoe's design is versatile, making it suitable for various outfits and occasions. Nike branding appears on the tongue and sides, maintaining the classic look. The colorway remains true to the original, preserving its vintage charm. The Nike Air Safari OG is more than just a shoe; it's a piece of sneaker history. Its return this month is set to generate significant excitement. Fans of retro Nike models won't want to miss this. Be sure to grab a pair and experience the timeless appeal of the Air Safari OG.

The sneakers feature a grey and black rubber sole, with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a combination of monarch and black leather, with grey safari print overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh graces the sides. Finally, black laces and monarch Nike branding on the tongues complete the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Safari OG will be restocked on July 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

