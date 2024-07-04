PUMA MB.03 “Miami” Dropping Tomorrow: Details

LaMelo is dropping a sneaker inspired by the 305.

The PUMA MB.03, LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker, is set to release in the vibrant "Miami" colorway tomorrow. This edition features a striking combination of blue and pink, capturing the energetic spirit of Miami. Pink accents on the overlays add a dynamic contrast, making the sneaker visually appealing. The combination of blue and pink creates a lively and eye-catching design. It includes a cushioned midsole that offers excellent support and impact absorption, making it ideal for intense basketball games. The rubber outsole provides superior traction, ensuring stability on the court.

LaMelo Ball's influence is evident in the unique design elements of the sneaker. The "Miami" colorway reflects his vibrant personality and flair. The PUMA MB.03 not only stands out in appearance but also excels in functionality, making it a perfect choice for both players and sneaker enthusiasts. This release is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to get their hands on the "Miami" edition. The PUMA MB.03 "Miami" is sure to be a hit with its bold colors and high-performance features. Don't miss the chance to add this dynamic pair to your collection when it drops tomorrow.

"Miami" PUMA MB.03

Image via Puma

The sneakers boast a blue rubber sole and a matching midsole with a slime-like design blending into the uppers. Also, the uppers are crafted from a combination of bright blue and pink materials with subtle accents. The tongues and heels also showcase LaMelo and Puma branding in matching colors. Further, this eye-catching colorway is sure to turn heads on the basketball court, and with its performance-driven design, these sneakers are ideal for the game.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Puma MB.03 "Miami" will be released tomorrow, July 5th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop.

Image via Puma