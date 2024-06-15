PUMA MB.03 Low “White” Officially Revealed

LaMelo Ball's signature shoe coming out in a clean colorway.

The PUMA MB.03 Low, LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker, is set to drop in an all-white colorway, exuding clean and sleek style. With its minimalist design, the sneaker offers a versatile option for any occasion. The white upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. LaMelo's personal touches, such as his logo on the tongue, add a unique flair to the design. Designed for both on and off the court, the PUMA MB.03 Low combines performance and style seamlessly. The sleek silhouette and monochromatic colorway make it easy to pair with any outfit.

Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, these sneakers make a statement. LaMelo Ball's influence in the sneaker world continues to grow with each signature release. As anticipation builds for the "White" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on this versatile pair. The PUMA MB.03 Low represents LaMelo's journey and his commitment to excellence both on and off the court, making it a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

"White" PUMA MB.03 Low

Image via PUMA

The sneakers feature an all-white rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the outsole bleeds into the uppers in a really cool way. The pair continues the blank theme into the uppers, comprised of white mesh. White laces and a white sock liner complete the pair. Further, grey details include the branding on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the PUMA MB.03 Low “White” is going to drop on June 21st in the EU, and sometime this summer in the US. Also, the retail price is expected to be $120 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via PUMA