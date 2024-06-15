Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” Slated For This July: Detailed Look

Just a matter of time until the official photos are here.

The Air Jordan 4 SE is set to impress with its upcoming "Paris Olympics" colorway, featuring an all-grey look that exudes elegance and style. Scheduled for a July release, this iteration of the classic silhouette is sure to draw attention both on and off the court. Its sleek design and high-quality materials ensure durability and comfort, making the Air Jordan 4 SE perfect for everyday wear. The monochromatic grey palette adds a contemporary flair to this timeless model.

The understated yet impactful grey tones capture the essence of Paris' famous landmarks and vibrant culture, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. Featuring the signature Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel, along with the iconic Jumpman logo on the side, this pair honors its legacy while presenting a modern twist on a classic. Whether you're on the streets or at the gym, the Air Jordan 4 SE "Paris Olympics" will stand out. Sneaker fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the chance to add this exclusive pair to their collections.

"Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 4 SE

These Jordan 4s feature a charcoal rubber sole paired with a midsole in two shades of gray. Charcoal leather accents are present above the midsole, on the wing flaps, and the heel. Lighter gray leather graces the top of the sneakers. Additionally, gray Jumpman logos embellish the tongues and heels. Perfect for the 2024 Olympics, these sneakers are set to release in July 2024.