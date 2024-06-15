Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” Slated For This July: Detailed Look

BYBen Atkinson216 Views
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Just a matter of time until the official photos are here.

The Air Jordan 4 SE is set to impress with its upcoming "Paris Olympics" colorway, featuring an all-grey look that exudes elegance and style. Scheduled for a July release, this iteration of the classic silhouette is sure to draw attention both on and off the court. Its sleek design and high-quality materials ensure durability and comfort, making the Air Jordan 4 SE perfect for everyday wear. The monochromatic grey palette adds a contemporary flair to this timeless model.

The understated yet impactful grey tones capture the essence of Paris' famous landmarks and vibrant culture, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. Featuring the signature Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel, along with the iconic Jumpman logo on the side, this pair honors its legacy while presenting a modern twist on a classic. Whether you're on the streets or at the gym, the Air Jordan 4 SE "Paris Olympics" will stand out. Sneaker fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the chance to add this exclusive pair to their collections.

"Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 4 SE

These Jordan 4s feature a charcoal rubber sole paired with a midsole in two shades of gray. Charcoal leather accents are present above the midsole, on the wing flaps, and the heel. Lighter gray leather graces the top of the sneakers. Additionally, gray Jumpman logos embellish the tongues and heels. Perfect for the 2024 Olympics, these sneakers are set to release in July 2024.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” is going to drop on July 27th. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

[Via]

