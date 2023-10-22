Puma MB.03 “Toxic” Officially Revealed

The Puma MB.03 is LaMelo Ball's signature basketball sneaker, combining style and performance. Its upcoming "Toxic" colorway features vibrant green, purple, and pink. LaMelo's influence is clear in the "Toxic" design, representing his unique style on the court. These colors make a bold statement, perfect for those who want to stand out. Puma designed the MB.03 for top basketball performance, engineering it to offer the comfort, support, and grip required for the game.

This signature sneaker showcases Puma's commitment to basketball innovation and style. The "Toxic" colorway is expected to hit it big, appealing to both athletes and fashion-forward individuals. With LaMelo Ball's input, the Puma MB.03 "Toxic" brings a fresh look to the basketball scene. This sneaker exemplifies the fusion of fashion and function, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and players alike. Stay ready to dominate on the court and show off your style with the Puma MB.03 in the vibrant "Toxic" colorway. Overall, it's a sneaker designed for those who seek both performance and aesthetics.

"Toxic" Puma MB.03

Image via Puma

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole with a vibrant green and pink midsole that features a slime design, slipping into the uppers. Also, a purple and pink material constructs the upper with underlying green accents. The tongues and heels feature more purple, pink, and green branding, showcasing LaMelo and Puma branding. Overall, this sneaker definitely features an eye-catching colorway that will certainly stand out on the basketball court. Moreover, the sneakers are engineered for performance, making them excellent basketball sneakers as well.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Puma MB.03 “Toxic” will be released on October 27th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

[Via]