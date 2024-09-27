Nike SB PS8 “Safari” Officially Revealed

The Nike SB PS8 is set to release in an eye-catching "Safari" colorway. This edition features a bold combination of orange and black, creating a vibrant look. The upper is designed with a unique safari print, giving the sneaker a wild and adventurous feel. The striking pattern adds texture and depth to the classic SB silhouette, making it stand out from the crowd. One of the highlights of this colorway is the icy blue sole, which contrasts nicely with the orange and black tones. This detail gives the sneaker a fresh, modern touch, adding a cool element to its overall design.
The Nike SB PS8, known for its comfort and durability, ensures that this pair is both stylish and functional for skaters and sneakerheads alike. The "Safari" colorway brings an energetic twist to the Nike SB PS8, offering a mix of bold colors and adventurous print. The combination of the safari-themed upper and the sleek icy blue sole is sure to make this release popular. Keep an eye out for the drop, as the "Safari" colorway is set to make a big impact with its dynamic design and standout features.
"Safari" Nike SB PS8
The sneakers boast a semi-translucent rubber sole paired with a dark blue midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a combination of orange and black Flyknit and leather, featuring grey animal print overlays for added flair. Additionally, a grey Swoosh adorns the sides. Finally, black blue laces and Monarch branding provide the finishing touches to these great sneakers.
Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB PS8 “Safari” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
