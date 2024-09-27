Nike SB PS8 “Safari” Officially Revealed

A familiar look for the PS8.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB PS8 “Safari” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The Nike SB PS8 is set to release in an eye-catching "Safari" colorway. This edition features a bold combination of orange and black, creating a vibrant look. The upper is designed with a unique safari print, giving the sneaker a wild and adventurous feel. The striking pattern adds texture and depth to the classic SB silhouette, making it stand out from the crowd. One of the highlights of this colorway is the icy blue sole, which contrasts nicely with the orange and black tones. This detail gives the sneaker a fresh, modern touch, adding a cool element to its overall design.

