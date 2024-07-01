Nike SB PS8 “Black/Clear” Release Date Unveiled

A new colorway of the PS8 is coming very soon.

The Nike SB PS8 is releasing in a sleek "Black/Clear" colorway. This new edition features a semi-translucent sole that adds a modern touch to the design. The upper is predominantly black, crafted from a combination of leather and other high-quality materials. Also, this mix ensures durability and style, making it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. The black leather upper provides a classic look, while the additional materials add texture and depth. The semi-translucent sole contrasts with the dark upper, giving the sneaker a unique and eye-catching appeal.

The Nike SB PS8 is known for its comfort and support. The cushioned midsole and padded collar ensure a snug fit, ideal for all-day wear. The durable outsole provides excellent traction, making it suitable for various surfaces. Its sleek design and high-quality construction make it a must-have for fans of the Nike SB line. Also, the blend of classic black with modern translucent elements creates a sophisticated yet edgy look. Keep an eye out for the release of the Nike SB PS8 "Black/Clear." Overall, this sneaker will elevate your footwear game with its innovative design and premium materials.

"Black/Clear" Nike SB PS8

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a semi-translucent rubber sole paired with a light blue midsole. The uppers are crafted from a combination of black Flyknit and leather, featuring black overlays Additionally, a dark Swoosh adorns the sides. Finally, black laces and dark branding provide the finishing touches to these standout sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB PS8 "Olympic" will be released on August 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released.

Image via Nike