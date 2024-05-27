Nike SB PS8 “Olympic” Gets A First Look

The Nike SB PS8 is gearing up to release in an eye-catching "Olympic" colorway. The white base provides a clean canvas, allowing the other design elements to stand out. The overlays are adorned with a bold black animal print, adding a wild and dynamic flair to the overall look. This combination of materials not only enhances the visual appeal but also offers superior breathability and flexibility. Blue laces add a vibrant pop of color, contrasting sharply with the monochromatic base. Monarch details further enrich the design, bringing an additional layer of sophistication and style.

The Nike SB PS8 maintains the classic silhouette that has made it a favorite among skateboarders. The shoe’s design ensures maximum comfort and support, crucial for performing tricks and enduring long skate sessions. The Flyknit upper molds to the foot, providing a snug fit, while the leather overlays offer additional support and durability. The "Olympic" colorway is set to make a significant impact. Its blend of modern materials and bold design choices exemplifies Nike's commitment to innovation and style. The Nike SB PS8 "Olympic" ensures you do so in style.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 Drift “Persian Violet” Drop Details

"Olympic" Nike SB PS8

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole and a dark blue midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a white flyknit and leather, with a black animal print on the overlays. Further, a dark Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, bright blue laces and monarch branding complete these sneakers.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB PS8 “Olympic” will be released on June 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Be The One” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]