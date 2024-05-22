Nike Little Posite One “Olympic” Officially Revealed

Image via Nike

The Nike Little Posite One is gearing up for an exciting release this June. The upcoming "Olympic" colorway celebrates the summer Olympics with a patriotic theme. This sneaker features a striking white, blue, and red color scheme, perfect for the occasion. Also, the upper is primarily white, providing a clean, classic look. Blue accents add depth and contrast, appearing on the midsole and heel. Red details complete the design, adding a vibrant pop of color. This combination reflects the spirit of the Olympics and showcases national pride.

The foamposite material offers support and flexibility, ideal for active wear. The shoe also features a carbon fiber shank for added stability and a rubber outsole for excellent traction. This release is highly anticipated among sneaker enthusiasts and young athletes. The "Olympic" colorway is not only stylish but also symbolic. It celebrates a global event that unites people through sports. Be sure to mark your calendars for the release date in June. Overall, the Nike Little Posite One "Olympic" will be a popular choice, combining performance and patriotic style.

"Olympic" Nike Little Posite One

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue sole with a black carbon fiber midsole. Also, the upper features white ribbed protective materials, which are used in most Foamposites. Further, red and blue accents can be found on the tongue and the heel, in the form of Nike branding and Foamposite branding. Finally, a gold Swoosh is near the toebox and laces.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Little Posite One “Olympic” will be released on June 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

