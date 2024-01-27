Nike Little Posite One “All-Star” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Little Posite One is set to shine with its upcoming "All-Star" colorway, showcasing a dazzling metallic silver hue with vibrant red and blue accents. This release adds a touch of star-studded flair to the iconic silhouette designed for young sneaker enthusiasts. In the "All-Star" Little Posite One, the metallic silver colorway takes center stage, providing a futuristic and eye-catching look. The addition of bold red and blue accents adds a dynamic and playful element to the design, creating a visually striking contrast.

Known for its durability and imaginative designs, the Little Posite One remains a popular choice for kids. The "All-Star" edition not only enhances its visual appeal but also offers young sneaker enthusiasts a chance to express their style with a combination of metallic shine and vibrant colors. With its signature foamposite shell and attention-grabbing color scheme, the "All-Star" Nike Little Posite One is poised to be a favorite among young sneakerheads. Whether worn for casual outings or making a statement on the playground, this release exemplifies the Little Posite One's ability to merge style and fun in a single pair of sneakers.

Read More: Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Game Royal” Drop Details

“All-Star” Nike Little Posite One

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black sole with a red carbon fiber midsole. The upper features metallic silver ribbed protective materials, which are used in most Foamposites. Further, red and blue accents can be found on the tongue and the heel, in the form of Nike branding and Foamposite branding. Also, a blue Swoosh can be found near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean and understated colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Little Posite One “All-Star” will be released on February 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Sea Glass” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.