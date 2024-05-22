Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” Photo

Travis Scott Performs At E11EVEN
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Travis and the AJ1 Low are coming out in full force.

Travis Scott is back with another highly anticipated sneaker release. This time, it's the Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” colorway. Scott's influence in the sneaker world is undeniable. Every collaboration he touches turns to gold. The sneakers feature a rich brown and white base, exuding a sophisticated yet edgy vibe. Light pink details and branding provide a striking contrast, adding a playful touch to the design. This combination is a testament to Scott's unique style. He effortlessly blends bold and subtle elements.

The “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” Air Jordan 1 Low is expected to be no different. Scott's name alone ensures it will be a sought-after item. Scott's partnership with Nike continues to push boundaries. His creativity and flair for fashion make each release special. The “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” colorway is a fresh addition to his impressive lineup. It's more than just a shoe; it's a statement. Travis Scott has solidified his status as a cultural icon. His new Air Jordan 1 Low is poised to be another hit. Mark your calendars and get ready for the drop.

"Dark Pony/Pink Oxford" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

Mockup by Sneaker Market RO

The shoes boast a pink rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from brown suede, complemented by sail leather overlays. Additionally, a pink suede Nike Swoosh is on the sides. There are also white laces and branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge hit when it is released. Travis x Jordan makes headlines, and this colorway is certainly going to be a big one.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Dark Pony/Pink Oxford” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

