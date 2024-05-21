More Details On The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement”

The Air Jordan 3 was initially slated for release in a "Black Cement Reimagined" colorway, but plans have changed. Instead, fans can look forward to the classic "Black Cement" look, preserving more of the original aesthetic from the 2018 release. This decision has sparked excitement among sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate the timeless appeal of the OG color scheme. The "Black Cement" iteration features a black leather upper with elephant print overlays, accented by hits of grey and red. Notably, the shoes will return with true OG '88 specs, including original packaging, as per zsneakerheadz, further enhancing their authenticity.

The switch back to the traditional colorway is a nod to the silhouette's heritage and enduring popularity. Fans of the Air Jordan line can now eagerly anticipate the return of this beloved color scheme, ready to add it to their collections. The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" will make its highly anticipated comeback, offering a piece of sneaker history to a new generation of enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to fly off the shelves.

"Black Cement" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a gray, grooved rubber sole paired with a white midsole. The signature elephant print adorns the toebox and heel, characteristic of the Air Jordan 3. The upper is crafted from black leather with perforations near the laces for breathability, complemented by red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel, maintaining a cohesive theme. Overall, these sneakers present a clean and minimal design, making them a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” will be released on November 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

