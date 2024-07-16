Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink” Exclusive Photos

The Travis x Jordan collabs just keep coming.

Travis Scott is back with another highly anticipated sneaker release: the Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Sail/Shy Pink” colorway. Scott's influence in the sneaker world is undeniable, and every collaboration he touches turns to gold. The sneakers feature a pink base with sail overlays and branding providing a striking contrast, adding a playful touch to the design. This combination is a testament to Scott's unique style, effortlessly blending bold and subtle elements. The “Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink” is expected to be no different.

Scott's name alone ensures it will be a sought-after item. His partnership with Nike continues to push boundaries, making each release special with his creativity and flair for fashion. The “Sail/Shy Pink” colorway is a fresh addition to his impressive lineup, more than just a shoe—it's a statement. Travis Scott has solidified his status as a cultural icon, and his new Air Jordan 1 Low is poised to be another hit. Mark your calendars and get ready for the drop. This release is sure to attract attention and become a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike.

Read More: Nike Sues The Shoe Surgeon For Millions

“Sail/Shy Pink” Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

Image via Michael Rubin

The shoes boast a pink rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from pink suede, complemented by white leather overlays. Additionally, a sail suede Nike Swoosh is on the sides. There are also sail laces and there will certainly be branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge hit when it is released. Travis x Jordan makes headlines, and this colorway is certainly going to be a big one.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.