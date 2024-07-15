Nike Sues The Shoe Surgeon For Millions

A groundbreaking sneaker lawsuit is underway.

Nike’s primary objectives are to protect consumers from being misled by non-official Nike goods and to safeguard their intellectual property. The Air Jordan 1 is a significant part of Nike’s retro footwear business, and they aim to ensure its integrity is maintained. In a landmark case likely years in the making, Nike has filed a lawsuit against The Shoe Surgeon for over $60 million. The lawsuit demands that Chambrone cease all production of items that infringe on more than 30 of Nike’s trademarks. This legal action has drawn significant attention, highlighting the complexities of custom sneaker creation and intellectual property rights.

$60 Million Lawsuit

The lawsuit also targets The Shoe Surgeon’s educational platform, the Surgeon Academy, which teaches customers how to create custom footwear from scratch. Nike’s complaint details systematic infringement, accusing Chambrone of enriching himself by unauthorized use of Nike’s trademarks and trade dress. Nike asserts that The Shoe Surgeon modifies and sells large quantities of Nike-branded products without authorization and collaborates with other entities using Nike’s intellectual property. Additionally, they allege that Chambrone sells ‘shoe-making’ kits with materials and instructions to create bootleg versions of iconic Nike silhouettes, such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1.