- SneakersShannon Sharpe Flexes Gorgeous Snakeskin "Lakers" Air Jordan 1Shannon Sharpe's love for shoes and the Lakers is well known.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 “Twix” Custom Releasing In Honor Of New Cookies & Creme FlavorThe Shoe Surgeon teams with Twix for an exclusive "Cookies & Creme" AJ1.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 1 Revealed In Custom “Canary Yellow Lux” ColorwayThe Shoe Surgeon drops another exclusive AJ1.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThe Shoe Surgeon Teams With Jack Daniel's For Exclusive Air Jordan 4 CollabCheck out all 7 of The Shoe Surgeon's Jack Daniel's inspired Nikes & Jordans.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersLeBron's Nike Air Zoom Generation Releasing In Custom "Tigers & Snakes" DesignOriginally made for Travis Kelce, The Shoe Surgeon's "Tigers & Snakes" AZG will be available this weekend.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersDrake Gifted Exclusive "OVO Sound" Air Force 1s By The Shoe SurgeonAnother dope gift for Drake's 33rd.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThe Shoe Surgeon Unveils Exclusive LV x Air Jordan 4 For Odell Beckham Jr.Detailed look at OBJ's purple denim AJ 4.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThe Game Receives Nipsey-Inspired Off-White x Nike AF1 CustomsThe Shoe Surgeon shares photos of The Game's 1-of-1 AF1s.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Gets Remixed In Classic Chicago ColorwayThe Shoe Surgeon unveils the $4,000 Air Jordan 1 "TS Expensive Chicago."By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Scrap Leather” Custom Revealed In DetailWould you rock these "Scrap Leather" AJ1s?By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Astroworld” Customs Releasing For $5,000The Shoe Surgeon selling Travis Scott 1s made from Astroworld merch.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAnthony Davis Reveals Custom Nike x Ruffles Sneaker CollabAD introduces the "Ruffles Ridge Tops."By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 x Warriors "Champion Tradition" Raffle Details RevealedStockX raffling off the custom "Champion Tradition" Air Jordan 1 & other prizes.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersWarriors x Air Jordan 1 Collab Made From Authentic Jerseys & Nets: First LookThe Shoe Surgeon partners with GSW for exclusive "Champion Tradition" AJ1.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNigel Sylvester Air Jordan 1 Gets The Shoe Surgeon TreatmentThese kicks will run you $3000.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOdell Beckham Jr. Shows Off His Custom Sneakers From The Shoe SurgeonOBJ got laced with a plethora of exclusive Jordans and Nikes.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersShoe Surgeon Dropping Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" Custom This WeekendThe shoe customizer is back with a literal interpretation of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 4.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 15 "Diamond And Gold" 1-Of-1 Customs Unveiled1-of-1 LeBron 15s valued at over $100K.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersPizza Hut Unveils "Pie Top II" Sneakers For NCAA TournamentPizza Hut announces "Pie Top II" collab with The Shoe Surgeon.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersShoe Surgeon Reveals "Jack Daniel's" Air Force 1 For All-Star WeekendJack Daniel's AF1 dropping in L.A. this weekend.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersSneaker Customizer Unveils Drake's 1-Of-1 "Stone Island" Air Jordan 12The Shoe Surgeon unveils 1-of-1 Air Jordan 12.By Kyle Rooney
- Sneakers$4500 Chanel Bag Turned Into An Air Jordan 1 CustomThe Shoe Surgeon crafts a wildly expensive AJ1 custom.By Kyle Rooney